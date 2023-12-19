The Next Picture Show donates artwork to Dixon city leaders

The Next Picture Show executive director Letha Catalina shows off a small replica of the earliest known painting of the Rock River on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. The gallery is selling prints as a fundraiser and has gifted a larger version to the city. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – The Next Picture Show, a fine arts center for the community, on Monday night presented the Dixon City Council with a limited edition copy of an 1842 painting titled “Dixon’s Ferry Over the Rock River.”

The painting, created by Henry F. Ainslie. provides the earliest known view of the Rock River and its ferry from the bluffs of south Dixon, according to Dixon historian Tom Wadsworth. TNPS will be selling limited edition copies of the painting.

The large high-resolution picture presented to the City Council will be displayed in a custom wood frame made by local artist and photographer Ben Logsdon. For more information on purchasing a copy of the painting, call Letha Catalina at The Next Picture Show at 815-285-4924.

TNPS over the year will celebrates its 20th anniversary. During the past two decades, TNPS has provided professional art lessons of all types to children and adults.

It has organized and presented about 200 art exhibitions and award receptions in which artists have shown and sold their works. Music concerts, food and an open bar create a unique ambiance in the historic remodeled building that houses TNPS. TNPS also will roll out new exhibits in the next few weeks.

TNPS has helped to organize and provide outdoor arts festivals that include “Nuts About Art” in John Dixon Park and the Grand Detour Arts Festival at the John Deere Home.