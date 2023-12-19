Morrison girls basketball tops Rockridge in TRAC West clash: SVM area roundup for Monday, Dec. 18

Girls basketball

Morrison 55, Rockridge 32: At Morrison, the Fillies’ Camryn Veltrop and Jordan Eads combined for 41 in a Three Rivers West win over the Rockets on Monday.

Veltrop led all scorers with 23 points, Eads scored 18 points and Avery White added seven points for Morrison.

Eads hit four of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Ashton-Franklin Center 51, Durand 8: At Ashton, the Raiders overwhelmed the Bulldogs with a stifling defense and balanced offense.

Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Audree Dorn with 13 points, Brianna Gonnerman with 10 points, and Alexis Schwarz, Reese Polk and Taylor Jahn with seven points each.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 55, Polo 48: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Lady Marcos rallied but couldn’t overcome a 36-19 halftime deficit.

Camrynn Jones hit five 3s in a 23-point game and also had six rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Polo.

Elsa Monaco added nine points and five rebounds for the Lady Marcos.

Pecatonica 56, Milledgeville 21: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, Olivia Schurman scored a team-leading seven points as the Missiles fell to the Indians.

Riverdale 41, Erie-Prophetstown 36: At Port Byron, the Rams rallied to beat the Panthers with a 13-6 fourth-quarter run.

Kennedy Buck scored 12 points, while Sydney Schwartz added eight points for Erie-Prophetstown.

Boys basketball

Galena 56, Amboy 35: At the Eastland Holiday Tournament, Connor Glasgow poured in 29 points to lead the Pirates over the Clippers.

Amboy was led by Troy Anderson with 10 points and Joel Billhorn with nine points.

East Dubuque 75, West Carroll 13: At the Eastland Holiday Tournament, the Warriors took control with a 19-0 first quarter and cruised past the Thunder.

West Carroll was led by Garrett Law and Tyler McGinnis with three points each.

Stockton 46, Forreston 39: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, the Blackhawks edged the Cardinals in a first-round consolation game.

Brendan Greenfield scored 17 points to lead Forreston, while Kendall Erdmann scored 10 points and Mickey Probst scored nine points.

Winnebago 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 25: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, the Indians built a 33-11 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Raiders.

Logan O’Brien paced AFC with five points.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,622, South Beloit 3,041: At Plum Hollow in Dixon, the Dukes defeated the Sobos by 581 pins.

Dixon was led by David Laird with a 648 series followed by Cody Geil with a 629 and Clark Bonnewell and Aaron Fitzanko with a pair of 591s. Wyatt Miller totaled a 585 and Daniel Sotelo added a 578 for the Dukes.

Oregon 3,308, St. Bede 2,912: At IV Super Bowl in Peru, the Hawks topped the Bruins to improve to 11-2 on the season.

Oregon was led by RJ Keene with a 637 series (212, 193, 232) followed by Matthew Stahl with a 570, Brady Davis with a 541, Gavvin Surmo and Caleb Ehrler with a pair of 531s and Codey Dunbar with a 498.

Girls bowling

Sterling 3,132, Rock Island 2,585: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Golden Warriors rolled past the Rocks for a Western Big 6 win.

Sterling was led by freshman Sarah Doughty with 729 series (257, 236, 236) followed by Olivia Barton with a 556, Kara Garcia with a 492, Loralei Michels with a 486, Emily Doss with a 450 and Hailey Conderman with a 419.