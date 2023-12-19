Dixon business’ donation covers city’s K-9 cost

Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell (left) and Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes accept a check from Ken Nelson Auto Group marketing director Mandy Hinkey on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 for the purchase of a new K-9. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – A Dixon business has donated $20,000 to ensure the city’s K-9 program will continue.

Ken Nelson Auto Group made the donation Monday night at the Dixon City Council’s regular meeting.

The donation comes almost three months after the death of K-9 Hery, who had served the city of Dixon since 2014 with his partner, officer Ryan McWethy.

According to a memo from Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell, the cost to continue the K-9 program includes $7,000 for the K-9, $4,500 for basic training for the handler and the K-9, $345 for K-9 handling equipment, $1,755 for the K-9 kennel and a $6,400 officer stipend that breaks down to $1,600 per year.