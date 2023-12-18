Optimist Club to host oratorical competition

STERLING – The Optimist Club of Sterling is hosting an oratorical contest.

The contest will be Thursday, March 14, at a location to be announced, and is open to all Sterling residents under the age of 19.

Contestants are asked to give a 4- to 5-minute speech; this year’s topic is “How to Change the World with Optimism”.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded. Local winners will also be invited to speak at the regional contest on March 31. Applications can be requested by emailing sam.meier@edwardjones.com. All applications are due by Jan. 15, 2024.