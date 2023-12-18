Daylong armed standoff in rural Dixon ends peacefully

A SWAT vehicle sits in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel in rural Dixon Sunday, site of a six-hour armed standoff that ended shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday with the arrest of Rock Falls felon Steven M. Armoska, 29. No one was injured. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – A six-hour armed standoff ended peacefully Sunday afternoon after officers tossed CS powder into the Magnuson Hotel room where the suspect was holed up, and he surrendered, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan said.

Steven M. Armoska, 29, of Rock Falls, pulled a gun on another man at the hotel in rural Dixon around 9:30 a.m., prompting an evacuation of the wing of the hotel he was in, Whelan said.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Both Armoska and the man he threatened were staying at the Magnuson, 443 state Route 2, which is next door to the Brandywine Banquets & Restaurant facility.

A search of Armoska’s room turned up three pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, marijuana and other drugs, Whelan said.

CS powder, which makes a gas that causes those exposed to cough and gag, was used only after attempts to communicate with Armoska failed.

He is facing four counts of being a habitual offender, four of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana and aggravated assault with a weapon, Whelan said.

A woman in the room with him also is facing drugs and weapons charges; those are being determined, the sheriff said. He declined to release her name until she is charged.

Steven M. Armoska (Provided by Whiteside County jail)

Armoska, a 2013 Rock Falls High School graduate and a former school quarterback, is a convicted felon with a nearly decade-long history of drug- and gun-related charges dating to 2015.

He also has several misdemeanor and traffic cases pending.

He was charged Sept. 18 in Whiteside County with battery, and freed the next day when the state failed to meet its burden of proof to have him detained.

It was the day after the Pretrial Fairness Act, which eliminated cash bail in Illinois, took effect.

At his initial court appearance on Sept. 18, Armoska also was found in contempt for leaving the courtroom “cursing and mouthing off,” and for refusing to return to the courtroom for the contempt proceeding, which was moved to the 19th.

Armoska apologized for his inappropriate behavior at his detention hearing the next day, and the contempt charge was vacated, online court records show.

He has a pretrial hearing Jan. 4.

He also has three open Lee County traffic cases, two for driving on a suspended license, and one for speeding.

In the most recent of the three, he was charged Feb. 16, 2022, with driving on a suspended license and was freed after posting $500 of his $5,000 bond.

His most recent conviction happened on April 12, when he pleaded guilty in Whiteside County to being a felon in possession of a firearm, and to possession of a controlled substance in another case.

He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections on each charge, sentences to be served concurrently, and was given credit for 282 days served, which is why he was not in prison on Sunday.

One count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one of misdemeanor aggravated assault with a weapon were dismissed per a plea agreement.

On June 6, 2017, Armoska was sentenced, also in Whiteside County, to seven years in prison for robbery; one count of armed robbery was dismissed.

The robbery charges were filed Dec. 10, 2015; the drug possession charge was filed Dec. 17, 2020; and the gun charges on July 6, 2022.

Armoska was charged in Lee County Court on Feb. 20, 2015, and pleaded guilty March 1, 2018, to reckless discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced to one year, six months in prison.

One count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card was dismissed per a plea agreement.