The Dixon offers Holiday Movie Series, Children’s Theatre in December

DIXON – The Dixon Historic Theatre is offering a Holiday Movie Series on Thursdays in December.

“The Santa Clause” kicks off the series tonight (Dec. 7), followed by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 14, then White Christmas on Dec. 21. All Thursday movies begin at 6:30 p.m., and cost $5 per ticket.

Children’s Theatre

The Dixon Historic Theatre will host performances of “101 Dalmatians Kids” as children’s theater presentations. Tickets for that are $10 for children, $15 for adults, and the shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9.

Upcoming events

A free movie event sponsored by Sauk Valley Bank is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 16, with the 2018 movie version of “The Grinch” to be shown.

“The Prophecy - Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tribute Show” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Reserved seating begins at $20.

All tickets can be bought online at dixontheatre.com, or at the box office on show days.