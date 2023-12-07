Sterling Fire’s Keep the Wreath Red campaign begins

The Sterling Fire Department kicked off its “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The department urges residents to be extra mindful of fire hazards this holiday season. Pictured are Deputy Chief Dave Northcutt (left), Angelica Dornes, Kurt Landis, Lucas Pfister and Chief Mike Dettman. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – For the first year, the Sterling Fire Department is participating in the annual “Keep the Wreath Red” Campaign.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 6, and lasting until Monday, Jan. 1, Sterling Fire Department’s Main Fire Station will display a Christmas wreath decorated with red lights. If the department suffers a holiday decoration-related fire during this time, it will change one of the red bulbs to white. The red light-illuminated Christmas wreath intends to bring awareness of the devastating effects of holiday-related fires and the importance of being fire safe.

Originally founded by Paul Boecker, of the Naperville Fire Department in 1954, the “Keep the Wreath Red” Campaign was adopted by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association in 1980.

“We hope to maintain that trend for years to come and want to sincerely wish all of our citizens a safe and very Merry Christmas,” the fire department said in a news release.

For any fire safety-related questions, contact Sterling Fire Chief Michael Dettman at 815-632-6680 or Deputy Chief David Northcutt at 815-632-6683.