The Performing Arts Guild will give their rendition of “A Winter Medley” Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at the Pinecrest Theater in Mt. Morris. The group is teaming up with Aireloom Music Studio, which will provide music between vignettes of holiday-themed acts. A donation is requested, with the proceeds going to the Mt. Morris Fire Department for a new station. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Performing Art Guild actors rehearse a scene Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at the Pinecrest Theater in Mt. Morris ahead of their showings of “A Winter Medley” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Alex T. Paschal)