Polo girls basketball overpowers Oregon: SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 5

Polo's Camrynn Jones (4) drives to the basket against Oregon's Madison Shaffer (1) and Ella Dannhorn (3) during a Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 game at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Colmone Classic

Rock Falls 74, Hall 30: At Spring Valley, the Rockets rolled past the Red Devils using a balanced scoring attack on Tuesday.

Rock Falls was led by Kuitim Heald with 19 points, Aydan Goff with 16 points, Gavin Sands with 14 points and Devin Tanton-DeJesus with 10 points.

Payton Dye paced Hall with 14 points.

Kewanee 73, Newman 52: At Sterling, the Boilermakers outscored the Comets 38-20 in the second half to secure a Three Rivers East win.

Newman was led by Lucas Simpson with 25 points and Evan Bushman with 11 points.

Kewanee was led by Colson Welgat with 22 points and Brady Clark with 18 points.

Oregon 78, West Carroll 32: At Oregon, the Hawks built a 46-12 halftime lead and rolled past the Thunder.

Oregon was led by Noah Johnson with 17 points, Avery Lewis with 11 points, and Nole Campos and Tucker O’Brien with 10 points apiece.

West Carroll was led by Iggy Baragan with 14 points and Garrett Law with 11 points.

Fulton 38, Lena-Winslow 34: At Fulton, the Steamers took a 26-18 lead into halftime, then held off the Panthers in the second half to improve to 5-1.

Fulton was led by Baylen Damhoff and Brady Read with nine points apiece and Dom Kramer with eight points.

Lena-Winslow was led by Cobryn Lynch and Jaylen Rakowska with 11 points each.

Sherrard 46, Morrison 39: At Sherrard, the Tigers used a pair of 23-point halves to defeat the Mustangs.

Morrison was led by Carson Strating with 19 points followed by Dawson Hepner and Brenden Martin with six points each.

Sherrard was led by Rylan Carton with 17 points and Jack Hatlestad with 16 points.

Oregon's Mya Engelkes (30) puts up a shot against Polo during Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 action at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls basketball

Polo 58, Oregon 38: At Polo, the Lady Marcos outpaced the Hawks 24-10 in the third quarter to pull away for a nonconference win.

Polo was led by Camrynn Jones with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals, Courtney Grobe with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals, and Madison Glawe with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Oregon was led by Mya Engelkes with 12 points and Teagan Champley and Sarah Eckardt with six points each.

Morrison 49, Stockton 29: At Morrison, the Fillies shook off a slow start with a 23-7 second-quarter run en route to a 20-point win over the Blackhawks.

Morrison was led by Camryn Veltrop with 20 points followed by Avery White with 10 points, Jordan Eads with eight points and Emery Brewer with seven points.

Eastland 35, Amboy 24: At Lanark, Olivia Klinefelter and Lily Mullen combined for 29 points to lift the Cougars past the Clippers.

Mullen totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Klinefelter added 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists for Eastland.

Amboy was led by Elly Jones with eight points and Tyrah Vaessen and Addison Pertell with six points each.

Princeton 44, Rock Falls 31: At Princeton, Camryn Driscoll and Keighley Davis combined for 34 points to lead the Tigresses past the Rockets.

Driscoll poured in 18 points and Davis added 16 points for Princeton.

Girls bowling

United Township 3,062, Sterling 3,061: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Golden Warriors lost to the Panthers by a single pin.

Sterling was led by freshman Sarah Doughty with a 705 series (204, 255, 246) followed by Olivia Barton with a 646 (175, 202, 269), Emily Doss with a 497, Hailey Conderman with a 449 and Loralei Michels with a 413. Adriana Jenkins rolled a 217 two-game series and Kara Garcia bowled a 134 game for Sterling.

Wrestling

Oregon splits at Lena-Winslow/Stockton triangular: At Stockton, Oregon defeated Erie-Prophetstown 60-24 and lost 62-3 to the Pantherhawks.

Against Lena-Winslow, Nelson Benesh took a 7-0 decision in the 113-pound match for Oregon’s only win.

Against E-P, Oregon’s Colton Flaharty (126), Preston LaBay (132), Ethan Mowry (157), Anthony Bauer (165) and Briggs Sellers (285) won by pin and Seth Rote (215) won by default.

Against Oregon, E-P’s Braedon Morrell (138) and Tristan Hovey (144) won by pin.

Senior bowling

Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers hit the lanes: At Plum Hollow in Dixon, senior bowlers took to the lanes every Tuesday and Thursday morning throughout November.

Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 190 game, 443 series; Connie Bontz 161, 450; David Bucher 168, 447; Steve Byars 202, 509; Chico Contreras 214, 520; Ken Couperus 173, 424; Anita Dunphy 160, 444; Dan Dunphy 235, 593; Ron Erickson 300, 746; Mike Hoff 154, 371; Larry Huyett 180, 466; Roxie Huyett 139, 374; Mike Imel 178, 454; Barb Jacobs 190, 525; Dave Jacobs 187, 488; Dick Janssen 222, 551; Bob Joyce 179, 497; Jan Kuepker 134, 390; Ken Masters 196, 498; Ron Meagher 198, 526; Doug Near 157, 406; Ron Odenthal 199, 505; Cruz Rivera 180, 517; Chris Steder 138, 361; Dee Szymanski 184, 412; Ed Webb 172, 484; Shirley Webb 118, 313; Charlie Werner 167, 440.