Thanks to those who made 2023 Festival of Trees a success

Ashley Richter of United Way of Lee County is pictured with the “Merry Christmas” tree at last month's Festival of Trees at Sterling's Northland Mall. (Photo provided by Nicci Wright)

Our Rock River Hospice and Home family would like to extend a sincere thank you to our volunteers, tree decorators, donors, sponsors and community members who helped make our 2023 Festival of Trees one to remember.

Thousands of festival-goers ventured out to Northland Mall in Sterling to experience the sights and sounds of the beautifully adorned trees decorated by individuals, families and businesses from all over northern Illinois.

On the first weekend, Rock River Hospice and Home supporters gathered to celebrate the season and remember individuals and families who were blessed by care and concern received from the Hospice team. Veterans were also honored that special evening. We love our veterans!

Throughout the week, many placed bids on their favorite tree, table or silent auction displays, shopped the Country Store, and even stocked up on fresh, homemade baked goods provided by our talented volunteer bakers. The community was dazzled by local talented local entertainers, and on Saturday, Breakfast With Santa was a huge hit. The Grinch even made an appearance and played jokes on kiddos of every age. There were so many smiles that day and some were ecstatic to have their picture taken with the adorable ponies.

We look forward to seeing everyone next year! Have a joyous and festive holiday season!