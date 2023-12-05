Camryn Veltrop scores 28 in Morrison win: SVM area roundup for Monday, Dec. 4

Girls basketball

Morrison 48, Kewanee 44: At Morrison, Camryn Veltrop poured in 28 points to help the Fillies earn a Three Rivers Athletic Conference win. Emery Brewer hit two 3-pointers on her way to eight points.

Ashton-Franklin Center 33, Forreston 23: At Forreston, the Raiders secured a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference win behind nine points from Taylor Jahn. Reese Polk followed closely with eight points.

Jenna Greenfield paced Forreston with eight points, and Erica Alexander scored seven.

Boys basketball

Eastland 64, Milledgeville 35: At Milledgeville, the Cougars got a game-high 25 points from Adam Awender in a NUIC victory. Parker Krogman added 16 points.

Konner Johnson led the Missiles with 16 points, and Karter Livengood scored 14.

Rock Falls 80, St. Bede 50: At the Colmone Classic in Ottawa, the Rockets outscored St. Bede by 24 in the second half to pull away.

Ryken Howard and Kuitim Heald each scored 14 points, Gavin Sands added 12 points, and Austin Castaneda scored 11.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,661, Rochelle 3,430: At T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle, the Dukes turned in a season-best dual score to pick up the win.

Wyatt Miller led the Dukes with a 659 series, including the match’s high game at 247. Cody Geil turned in a 634 series followed by Daniel Sotelo (612) and Clark Bonnewell (610).

Oregon 3,564, Rockford Lutheran 2,357: At Park Lanes in Love Park, Matthew Stahl rolled a match-high 653 series and Codey Dunbar followed closely with a 643 series, which included the dual’s high game (269). Brady Davis bowled a 627 series.

DeKalb 2,931, Sterling 2,817: At DeKalb, Brenden Stanley tallied a 533 series to lead Sterling, and Bryce Kooy had a 528 series.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,810, Moline 2,690: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, freshman Sarah Doughty had the high game (247) and high series (602) to lead the Golden Warriors.