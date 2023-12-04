Morrison walk captures ‘A Storybook Christmas’

The Emmanuel Church float shows the reason for the season at the Morrison Christmas Walk Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. (Photos by Steve Siefken for Shaw Media)

MORRISON – The streets of downtown Morrison were decked out in lights Saturday night to celebrate this year’s annual Christmas Walk titled “A Storybook Christmas.”

Morrison’s windows and halls of its downtown were decorated with characters like the Grinch and Charlie Brown for the holiday season. Businesses stayed open late to welcome the stream of visitors as the event culminated with a parade down Main Street.

Morrison’s Christmas Walk, hosted by the Morrison Chamber of Commerce, serves as a celebration of the season and the community within the town.

A horse-drawn sleigh rolled past the city streets lit up for the season, carolers sang from the thresholds of businesses, and community groups from all across Morrison hosted their own booths.

Amanda Cook and Stephanie Milnes auctioned off raffle tickets for a golf cart to raise funding for the Morrison High School Post Prom.

Morrison Brethren in Christ Church provided free soup, a tradition that has spanned over 10 years. Teachers from Southside Elementary School served hot apple cider free of charge.

Students from Morrison High School’s Key Club, meanwhile, volunteered their time to help with pictures of Santa in Millikan Park.

In addition to the businesses that were open late for this event, town goers were invited to a tour of a business yet-to-be opened. The Bread Lady, who is preparing for the grand opening of Donnybrook Bakery Cafe, opened the doors to her new business. Guests were treated to cinnamon rolls and received a sneak peak of the new establishment.

The town lit the massive Christmas tree in the center of the downtown area at 5 p.m. The Christmas Walk began at 6 p.m. with floats, cars, and horse-drawn carriages representing businesses and organizations from across the town.