Morrison Christmas cantata is Dec. 15-17

MORRISON – The Emmanuel Church of Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” invites area residents to celebrate with them as they present EVOP’s 16th annual Christmas cantata, “The Miracle of Christmas!”

The cantata will be presented in three services: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Voices of Praise is composed of 84 singers. The choir will present a new musical work that offers fresh arrangements of familiar carols that are blended with contemporary worship music. The Miracle of Christmas blends familiar carols, original songs, popular Christmas standards and variety of musical styles.

Soloists include Pam Muur, Lynelle Criss and Ed Karvelius. A quartet of Jason McDearmon, Jeff McDearmon, Ed Pruis and Rich Criss will be part of the program.

No tickets are needed for this 60-minute concert and a free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is handicapped accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances.