Whiteside County towns celebrate Christmas events

Holiday ornaments hang on the Rialto Christmas Tree, designed by Bella Fiori Flower Shop, at the A Very Rialto Christmas show. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Fulton, Morrison and Erie are celebrating the Christmas season with special events this weekend.

Here is a list of events set to take place in those towns:

Friday, Dec. 1

FULTON

• Fulton’s Christmas Walk is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the downtown area. There will be a live Nativity, food, drinks, shopping, festivities, kids’ activities, kids snowball hockey games, reindeer races and visits with Santa Claus.

• The 20th annual 2-mile Illuminated Christmas Run/Walk will start at 6:30 p.m., with luminarias lighting the way.

Saturday, Dec. 2

FULTON

• Breakfast with Santa is from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Fulton Fire Station, 1802 16th Ave. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk, orange juice and fruit. Have your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Cost is by donation and carryout is available. Proceeds go to the Fulton Fire Protection District and EMS.

• A Christmas Walk begins at 6 p.m. at Heritage Canyon and is sponsored by the Early American Crafters. Christmas will be celebrated frontier-style at the historical village, complete with luminarias. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Parking is limited. Take the Jolly Trolley, a free shuttle from downtown boarding at Ninth Avenue and Fourth Street.

ERIE

• Revitalize Erie and the village of Erie present Hometown Holiday from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make crafts and write letters to Santa at the Erie fire station.

• Go to Wesleyan Hall at the Methodist Church for the soup supper, with all donations to benefit church missions. The supper is from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Downtown businesses will be open with decorated window displays, refreshments and specials.

• A lighted parade through the Triangle begins at 6 p.m.

• Tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m. with a kids raffle basket drawing in Margaret Park.

• A drive-thru Nativity will be set up at Erie Christian Church from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

MORRISON

• A Storybook Christmas Walk will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Stroll down Main Street and enjoy the bright snowflake lights and businesses that are decorated for the season and offering treats, beverages, specials and activities. See ideas inspired by classic stories such as Santa Claus, the Grinch and Charlie Brown. Lighting of the Christmas tree is at 5 p.m. The parade will start at 6 p.m.