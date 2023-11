The American flag flies in the wind before the start of the Sycamore game on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (David Toney/David Toney)

STERLING – Sterling American Legion Post 296 will host a Remembrance Day ceremony Sunday, Dec. 3, commemorating the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Legion Post, located at 601 First Ave., Sterling.

The ceremony will include a speaker, a rifle salute and the playing of taps.