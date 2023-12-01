Erie-Prophetstown wins, Morrison loses in girls basketball: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Nov. 30

Girls basketball

Riverdale 46, Morrison 39: At Port Byron, the Rams finished the Fillies with a 13-6 fourth-quarter run on Thursday.

Morrison was led by Camryn Veltrop with 16 points, Jordan Eads with nine points and Kaylee Pruis with eight points.

Carrieanne Hungate and Alexis Duke led Riverdale with 11 and nine points, respectively.

Erie-Prophetstown 43, Orion 29: At Orion, Hannah Huisman scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Panthers to a win over the Chargers.

Kennedy Buck scored nine points and Gabi Abell added seven points for Erie-Prophetstown.

Galena 58, Eastland 41: At Lanark, the Pirates built a 31-23 halftime lead and rolled past the Cougars.

Eastland was led by Lily Mullen with 13 points, three assists and two steals, Olivia Klinefelter with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Trixie Carroll with eight points and six rebounds, and Morgan McCullough with seven points.

Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel led Galena with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Lena-Winslow 39, Forreston 24: At Forreston, the Panthers jumped out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead en route to an NUIC win over the Cardinals.

Forreston was led by Jaiden Schneiderman with eight points and Keeli Larson with six points.

Grace Groezinger led Lena-Winslow with 11 points.

Boys basketball

Dakota 54, Forreston 18: At Dakota, the Indians built a 32-11 halftime lead and cruised past the Cardinals.

Forreston was led by Kendall Erdmann and Jonathan Milnes with four points each.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,996, Dixon 2,451: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Golden Warriors defeated the Duchesses by 545 pins.

Sterling was led by freshman Sarah Doughty with a 713 series (244, 241, 228) followed by Olivia Barton with a 514, Loralei Michels with a 464, Emily Doss with a 441, Hailey Conderman with a 435 and Kara Garcia with a 429.

Dixon was led by Madolynn Kirby with a 532 series (236 high game) followed by Autumn Swift with a 475, Addison Cox with a 469, Madelyn Bird with a 374, Jillian Leeser with a 353 and Danica O’Rourke with a 248.

Boys bowling

Rochelle 3,251, Sterling 2,989: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Hubs defeated the Golden Warriors by 262 pins.

Sterling was led by Brenden Stanley with a 588 series (212, 181, 195) followed by Bryce Kooy with a 532, Preston Near with a 485, Connor Jagitsch with a 478, Phelix Cervantez with a 469 and Henry Oberg with a 437.

Andrew Christian paced Rochelle with a 617 series.

Wrestling

Princeton triangular: At Princeton, Morrison lost 42-36 to Erie-Prophetstown and won 36-33 against Princeton.

Against E-P, Morrison’s Camden Pruis (138), Karder White (165) and Cameron McDonnell (285) won by pin for contested victories.

Against Princeton, Morrison’s Carson White (144), Levi Milder (150), Karder White (175) and Donny Reavy (190) won by pin.

In a 42-32 loss against Princeton, E-P’s Tristan Hovey (144) and Wyatt Goossens (150) each won by pin, Luke Otten (215) won by technical fall (20-5) and Jordae Crow (175) won a 6-1 decision.

In the win over Morrison, E-P’s Samual Kilker (126), Goossens (144), Victor Bonnell (157) and Otten (215) each won by pin, Jacob Gibson won an 8-5 decision and Hovey (150) won a 7-1 decision.

Wednesday’s late wrestling result

Rock Falls triangular: At Rock Falls, Erie-Prophetstown lost 46-30 to Rock Falls and 54-24 to Rochelle on Wednesday.

Against Rock Falls, E-P’s Hovey (144) and Goossens (150) won by pin and Broxyn Surratt (175) won an ultimate tiebreaker, 3-2.

Rock Falls’ Scottie Hampton (106), Preston Armstrong (120), Logan Thome (126), Trail Stonitsch (165) and Jacob Hosler (285) each won by pin against the Panthers. The Rockets’ Adan Oquendo (132) won an 11-3 major decision and Logan Williamson (138) won a 6-5 decision against E-P.

Against Rochelle, E-P’s Gibson (138) won an 8-6 decision, Goossens (144) won a 4-1 decision, and Hovey (150), Bonnell (157) and Bryce Folsom (285) each won by pin.