Multi-vehicle crash closes I-88 in Rock Falls, sends 45,000 pounds of meat scattering

ROCK FALLS – Interstate 88 looked like a butcher shop Wednesday night after 45,000 pounds of meat went sliding across the roadway as three semis and a passenger vehicle crashed around 10:30 p.m. in Rock Falls.

According to an email from State Police, I-88 eastbound was shut down for five hours while the meat and debris were cleaned up. Traffic was diverted to state Route 40.

The three semis sustained extensive damage, and blocked both lanes. The roadway was reopened around 3:25 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the ISP said Wednesday morning

No further details were available, the email said.