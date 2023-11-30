Eastland boys basketball tops Newman: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Boys basketball

Eastland 40, Newman 36: At Sterling, the Cougars outscored the Comets 22-17 in the second half to claim a nonconference win on Wednesday.

Eastland was led by Adam Awender with 13 points and Trevor Janssen with nine points. Peyton Spears, Parker Krogman and Tanner Stern added six points each for the Cougars.

Newman was led by Lucas Simpson with 17 points, Garret Matznick with six points and Sam Francque with five points.

Somonauk 61, Amboy 36: At Amboy, the Bobcats built a 37-21 halftime lead and rolled past the Clippers.

Amboy was led by Troy Anderson with 14 points and Casen Tailor with seven points.

Brock Sexton paced Somonauk with 22 points.

Girls basketball

Pearl City 29, Forreston 20: At Forreston, the Cardinals fell behind the Wolves 22-15 at halftime and couldn’t recover.

Forreston was led by Keeli Larson with seven points and Trese Buisker with four points.

Late college men’s basketball result from Tuesday

Sauk Valley C.C. 78, Ellsworth College 66: At Dixon, the Skyhawks topped the No. 6-ranked Panthers to move to 7-0 on the season on Tuesday.

Leaders for SVCC were Sean Burress with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals, Jaden Clarke with 19 points and 10 rebounds, LA Fayne with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals, and Petia Dogale and Periyon Meyes with eight points each.