Rock Falls holiday lighting contest underway

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls is holding its third annual Tour of Lights House Decorating Contest in December.

Residents can decorate their homes for Christmas however they choose and submit their house for a chance to win bragging rights and prizes.

To enter the contest, Rock Falls residents can call the Rock Falls Tourism office at 815-622-1106 for a registration form. Email the completed form and a night photo of your display to travel@visitrockfalls.com. All registrations must be received no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Voting will be done via Facebook at Visit Rock Falls or vote at Rock Falls City Hall from Wednesday, Dec. 13, through Tuesday, Dec. 19. Prizes will be awarded for the Most Extravagant, Best Use of Lights and Best Theme.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20.