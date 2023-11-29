Dixon artists open up homes for weekend art shows

Jan Harvey will have for sale a large collection of originals and prints. Works range from still-life to landscape to wildlife. (Alex T. Paschal)

Just in time for the holidays, Dixon artists Beverly Garcia and Jan Harvey are opening their Rock River Estates homes for an art show and sale Friday and Saturday. The two friends and artists will have on display hundreds of unique pieces for sale, including some antiques. With subjects ranging from wildlife to still-life to country life, the two octogenarians offer many different options to add flair to one’s home. Garcia is located at 751 Humbert Drive and Harvey at 439 Comanche Lane. The homes will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.