November 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon artists open up homes for weekend art shows

By Alex T. Paschal
Jan Harvey will have for sale a large collection of originals and prints for sale. Works range from still-life to landscape to wildlife.

Jan Harvey will have for sale a large collection of originals and prints. Works range from still-life to landscape to wildlife. (Alex T. Paschal)

Just in time for the holidays, Dixon artists Beverly Garcia and Jan Harvey are opening their Rock River Estates homes for an art show and sale Friday and Saturday. The two friends and artists will have on display hundreds of unique pieces for sale, including some antiques. With subjects ranging from wildlife to still-life to country life, the two octogenarians offer many different options to add flair to one’s home. Garcia is located at 751 Humbert Drive and Harvey at 439 Comanche Lane. The homes will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Image 1 of 6
Beverly Garcia sits in her Dixon home studio Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Artists Garcia and Jan Harvey will be opening their homes to an art show Dec. 1 and 2 to showcase their work ahead of the holiday season.

Beverly Garcia sits in her Dixon home studio Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Artists Garcia and Jan Harvey will be opening their homes to an art show Dec. 1 and 2 to showcase their work ahead of the holiday season. (Alex T. Paschal)

DixonArt
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media