Sinnissippi Centers named federal grant recipient

DIXON – Sinnissippi Centers has won a federal grant that will bring in up to $1 million per year for four years to the organization.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, announced this fall that it has awarded $127.7 million to expand Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics across the country. Sinnissippi Centers is among 128 health clinics in 40 states and Puerto Rico named as grant recipients. Each grantee will receive up to $1 million per year for four years.

Of the 128 grants awarded, 63 grants totaling $62.8 million were awarded for the CCBHC Planning, Development, and Implementation grant to assist clinics to establish and implement new CCBHC programs. Another 65 grants totaling $64.9 million were awarded for the CCBHC Improvement and Advancement grant to enhance and support existing CCBHCs. Sinnissippi Centers’ award is the latter of the two categories.

“This grant will allow Sinnissippi Centers to continue expanding access to CCBHC services to additional populations in our core service area,” said Stacie Kemp, Sinnissippi Centers’ interim president/CEO. “Our goals for this project include improving consumer and family engagement in CCBHC planning, implementation, services, and evaluation activities; increasing access to and improving primary care screening, monitoring, and care coordination; increasing our capacity to offer Medication Assisted Recovery, improving consumer and family engagement in service assessment and delivery, and increasing engagement with marginalized and vulnerable populations through targeted outreach.”

The Community Mental Health Act of 1963, passed as part of John F. Kennedy’s New Frontier, established a system of community-based care, instead of institutional care, across the U.S. for people with mental illness. CCBHCs were created to transform mental health and substance use treatment across the country and provide sustainable funding for robust community outpatient mental health treatment. These clinics are required to meet federal standards for the range of services that they provide.

“Sinnissippi Centers was the direct result of that legislation first offering mental illness treatment services to individuals in Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties starting in May of 1966,” said Kemp. “This grant helps deliver on that promise by strengthening the care available in our communities.”

“CCBHCs serve anyone who asks for help for mental health or substance use, regardless of their ability to pay, and in turn, people being served by CCBHCs experience less homelessness, less illegal substance use, and reduced use of jails, prisons, emergency rooms and hospitals for behavioral health issues,” said Kemp. “This is a model of care that truly works to serve the whole community.”

In 2017, the first CCBHCs were funded under Medicaid, with 67 operating in eight states. Today, there are more than 500 CCBHCs in 46 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.

“Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are transforming mental health and substance use treatment by providing equitable access to services for all Americans,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “After 60 years, the vision of the Community Mental Health Act of 1963 is being realized, and CCBHCs are making that possible.”

Grantees will work with provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to expand access to the CCBHC model across the United States. Under BSCA, HHS will enable up to 10 additional states, including Illinois, to create state CCBHC programs under Medicaid every two years starting in 2024, providing sustainable funding for CCBHC services to Medicaid beneficiaries.

“CCBHCs have transformed how we provide behavioral healthcare in communities across the nation. There are now more options than ever for Americans struggling with mental health challenges or substance use disorders to get the help they need,” said HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. “Thanks to the awards we announced, more CCBHCs will be able to provide care to more Americans and make our communities stronger in the process.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call Sinnissippi Centers’ 24-hour toll-free line at 800-242-7642.

Other resources that are available nationwide include 988, where you can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-4357.