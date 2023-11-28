Rock Falls restaurant donates to Whiteside County Honor Flight

Culver's of Rock Falls donated $1,575 to the Whiteside County Honor Flight from the partnered Share Day this past Veterans Day. (Photo provided by Culver's of Rock Falls)

ROCK FALLS – Culver’s of Rock Falls on Veterans Day partnered with and donated $1,575 to the local Whiteside County Honor Flight in remembrance of the living men and women who have made the sacrifice to serve.

“It’s truly our pleasure to support an organization like the Whiteside County Honor Flight who create such a special experience for our veterans,” said Ashlee Alber, owner/operator of Culver’s of Rock Falls.

New this year, guests were provided with the opportunity while dining in at the restaurant to write a letter to the veterans who will be attending the Honor Flight next spring.

The Honor Flight celebrates America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at the nation’s memorials. Donations make it possible to fly veterans to Washington D.C. every year at no cost. To donate, visit Honor Flight Network - Home.