Girls basketball: Rock Falls can’t find rhythm in loss to Alleman

ROCK FALLS – When Alleman’s pressure defense is on point, it’s tough for any team to find its rhythm.
Rock Falls struggled to do that all game long Monday night at Tabor Gym, netting just three field goals and turning the ball over 30 times in a 48-9 loss to the Pioneers.
The Rockets (2-5) scored all three baskets in the second quarter. They managed just three free throws in the opening eight minutes, then went scoreless in the second half; they didn’t even have a shot attempt in the fourth quarter, as they turned the ball over on all seven possessions with the running clock in effect.
“It’s going to get a whole lot better from here. I’ve got enough girls that have played enough basketball that I think we can kind of fend off a slow start a little bit,” Rock Falls coach Daniel Herrera said. “But we’re not finding enough buckets, and we’ve really got to bear down on the defensive end and hopefully shut these teams down, because that offensive firepower is not there and we can’t give up that big lead.”
Rock Falls trailed just 5-3 with 3:08 left in the first quarter after Nicolette Udell hit a pair of free throws. But Alleman (5-1) got a 3-pointer from Megan Hulke and a bucket inside from Clair Hulke to close the quarter.
Then, after Claire Bickett knocked down a pull-up jumper for the Rockets, Clair Hulke scored a runout layup off a pretty wrap-around pass by Audrey Erickson to ignite a 10-2 run. Erickson found Ava Brinkman open for a post basket, then Erickson drove the lane for a layup.
Bickett’s putback cut the Rock Falls deficit to 16-7, but Lindsey Britton went coast-to-coast off a steal for a three-point play for a 13-point margin. Erickson buried a three to answer a Udell jumper and kick-start a 9-0 Alleman run over the final minute of the half, with the last two baskets coming on layups off of steals.
“I think we just needed to loosen up – we came out kind of tight – and once we started picking up our energy, we were able to get going,” Erickson said. “We really emphasized playing hard defense at first, because we really wanted to get out and start the game quick instead of starting out lackadaisical. We just wanted to get the momentum fast so we could carry it throughout the rest of the game.”
The Pioneers led 29-9 at halftime, shooting 12-for-24 from the field and turning 11 steals into 12 points. For the game, Alleman forced 30 Rock Falls turnovers, and scored 17 points off of those miscues.
“That’s what we hope to do, is turn defense into offense. We put a lot of focus on our defense, and I thought the girls came out with some pretty good energy,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “It didn’t seem to be as quick until we started pressing a little bit, and then the girls were able to get out and run and do some things that way. I thought that’s what the key was, getting out on the press and getting into the flow. That created the energy.”
The Pioneers picked up where they left off in the second half, outscoring the Rockets 11-0 in the third period and 8-0 in the fourth. Rock Falls shot 0-for-6 from the field in the third and was 0-for-0 in the fourth, finishing the game 3-for-22 from the floor and 3-for-6 from the free-throw line.
“We didn’t even realize until the coaches came into the locker room and told us after the game,” Erickson said about the second-half shutout. “It just shows how much we really picked up our defense and tried to emphasize that throughout.”
Erickson led all players with 10 points, four assists and four steals, and she also had three rebounds for Alleman. Adalynn Voss finished with nine points and four steals, and Clair Hulke added eight points and two assists. Megan Hulke had six points and three steals, Carson Wendt scored six points, and Britton finished with five points. Brinkman chipped in two points and a team-high six rebounds.
Bickett finished with five points, seven rebounds, and the lone assist and lone blocked shot for Rock Falls. Udell added four points, four rebounds and two steals, while Taylor Reyna grabbed five rebounds and Elizabeth Lombardo nabbed a pair of steals.
“We’ve talked about this from the short time that we’ve all been together after that state volleyball run, we’re just a little out of sorts right now – and it’s my job to make sure that we’re on the same page,” Herrera said. “It comes down to sticking to the game plan a little bit and making sure that what we talk about in pregame, that’s what we do in the game. You saw it at the start; we were there, we held them to tougher shots that didn’t fall. And we were trying to find a couple buckets, but we just couldn’t get them to drop – but at the same time, we were still kind of holding our own – and then they started turning us over and scoring in transition, and they just grabbed the momentum.”