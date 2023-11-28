Dixon, Newman girls basketball earn home wins: SVM area roundup for Monday, Nov. 27

Girls basketball
Dixon 55, Kaneland 27: At Dixon, the Duchesses rolled past the Knights using a balanced scoring attack.
Dixon was led by Jessie Pitman and Reese Dambman with nine points each, and Kenzie Toms and Morgan Hargrave with seven points each. Toms and Pitman grabbed five rebounds each, Katie Drew dished six assists, and Ahmyrie McGowan supplied seven rebounds and four steals.
Newman 51, Kewanee 42: At Sterling, the Comets built a 32-22 halftime lead and held off the Boilermakers.
Newman was led by Jess Johns with 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks, and Madison Duhon with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Lucy Oetting chipped in eight points and four rebounds, and Helen Papoccia nabbed five steals for the Comets.
Eastland 43, Ashton-Franklin Center 39: At Ashton, the Cougars edged the Raiders in an NUIC South matchup.
Leaders for Eastland were Olivia Klinefelter with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lily Mullen with 13 points and three rebounds, and Trixie Carroll with seven points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Keni Burkholder supplied four rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Cougars.
Leaders for Ashton-Franklin Center were Brianna Gonnerman with 15 points, Taylor Jahn with nine points and Alexis Schwarz with eight points.
Sherrard 50, Morrison 40: At Morrison, the Tigers seized control with a 17-5 second-quarter run, then fended off the Fillies for a Three Rivers West win.
Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the second half. Emery Brewer scored five points and Madi Armitage added four points for the Fillies.
Adalynn Elsbury paced Sherrard with 14 points.
Bureau Valley 63, Mendota 37: At Manlius, the Storm jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead en route to a home-opening win over the Trojans.
Bureau Valley was led by Kate Salisbury with 23 points, Izabella Birkey with eight rebounds, and Lesleigh Maynard with four assists and three steals.
Boys basketball
Eastland 46, Dakota 36: At Lanark, Adam Awender and Parker Krogman combined for 33 points to lead the Cougars past the Indians.
Krogman scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Awender scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half as Eastland pulled away with a 29-20 run.
Durand 54, Milledgeville 42: At Milledgeville, Nathan Folk scored 27 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Missiles.
Milledgeville was led by Connor Nye with 15 points and Karter Livengood with 10 points.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,886, Geneseo 2,538: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Golden Warriors defeated the Maple Leafs by 348 pins.
Sterling was led by freshman Sarah Doughty with a 638 series (188, 196, 254) followed by Olivia Barton’s 494, Kara Garcia’s 474, Loralei Michels’ 454, Emily Doss’ 441 and Hailey Conderman’s 385.
Boys bowling
Dixon 3,551, Rockford Christian 2,833: At Plum Hollow in Dixon, the Dukes defeated the Royal Lions by 718 pins.
Dixon was led by Clark Bonnewell with a 656 series (208, 220, 228) followed by David Laird with a 642, Wyatt Miller with a 639, Aaron Fitzanko with a 570, Cody Geil with a 530 and Daniel Sotelo with a 514.
Rockford Christian was led by Mats Tuneberg with a 717 series (279, 224, 214).
Hall 2,599, Erie-Prophetstown 2,184: At Ladd Lanes in Ladd, the Red Devils defeated the Panthers by 415 pins.
Erie-Prophetstown was led by Keith Goodson with a 442 series followed by Brenden Boggs-Chavez with a 413, Robert Winters with a 379, Hunter Howard with a 328, Brice Howell with a 315 and Ryder Sumner with a 307.
Saturday’s late boys bowling result
Harlem Invite: At Forest Hills Lanes in Loves Park, Dixon placed ninth out of 18 teams with 5,457 pins.
David Laird led the Dukes with a 1,194 series (21st place) followed by Clark Bonnewell with a 1,167 series (28th place) and 263 high game (third-highest overall). Freshman Daniel Sotelo, who rolled a 1,124 series in his first six-game varsity meet, earned the team MVP medal.