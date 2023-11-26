Sterling boys basketball wins Strombom Tournament: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Nov. 25

Boys basketball
Strombom Tournament
Sterling 49, Burlington Central 42: At Sycamore, the Golden Warriors jumped out to a 27-21 halftime lead, then held off the Rockets to claim the championship on Saturday.
Lucas Austin scored 26 points and knocked down a game-high five 3-pointers to lead Sterling. Andre Klaver scored 12 points and Carter Chance added five points for the Golden Warriors.
Geneseo Thanksgiving Invite
Rock Falls 68, Kewanee 61: At Geneseo, Kuitim Heald scored 20 points, Austin Castaneda scored 19 points and Aydan Goff chipped in 12 points to lead the Rockets to a runner-up finish.
Gavin Sands added seven points for Rock Falls.
Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament
Milledgeville splits doubleheader: At Oregon, the Missiles beat Harvard 60-44, then lost 51-47 to Hinckley-Big Rock to finish 10th.
Against Harvard, Milledgeville was led by Connor Nye with 21 points, Karter Livengood with 13 points and Micah-Toms Smith with nine points.
Against Hinckley-Big Rock, Milledgeville was led by Toms-Smith with 16 points and Livengood with 12 points.
Morrison splits doubleheader: At Oregon, the Mustangs lost 48-45 to Genoa-Kingston, then beat Rockford Christian Life 62-49 to place seventh.
Against G-K, Brenden Martin led Morrison with 22 points, while Carson Strating, Chase Newman and Daeshaun McQueen added six points apiece.
Against Rockford Christian Life, Strating led Morrison with 25 points, Newman scored 11 points and Dawson Hepner added 10 points.
Oregon finishes 4th: At Oregon, the Hawks lost 66-32 to South Beloit in the championship semifinals, then lost 79-45 to Rockford Christian in the third-place game.
Against South Beloit, Oregon was led by Keaton Salsbury with 11 points and Jameson Caposey with nine points.
Against Rockford Christian, Oregon was led by Caposey with 10 points and Kade Girton and Salsbury with nine points apiece.
AFC Thanksgiving Tournament
Amboy 52, West Carroll 40: At Ashton, the Clippers raced to a 30-13 halftime lead and fended off the Thunder for a seventh-place finish.
Amboy was led by Eddie Jones with 21 points, Quinn Leffelman with 11 points, and Troy Anderson and Joel Billhorn with eight points each.
West Carroll was led by Ignacio Barragan with 12 points and Garrett Law with 10 points.
Orion Tip Off Classic
Fulton 53, Mercer County 40: At Orion, the Steamers defeated the Golden Eagles for a third-place finish.
Fulton was led by Baylen Damhoff with 17 points, Dom Kramer with 15 points and Brady Read with eight points.
Girls basketball
South Beloit Thanksgiving Tournament
Ashton-Franklin Center 45, Hiawatha 9: At South Beloit, the Raiders rolled to a 30-5 halftime lead en route to a championship in the first annual South Beloit Thanksgiving Tournament.
Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Taylor Jahn with 12 points and Brianna Gonnerman and Reese Polk with nine points each.
Boys bowling
Oregon Quad: At Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, Oregon defeated West Central 2,982-2,161 and Abingdon 2,898-2,387.
Gavvin Surmo led Oregon in the first match with a 646 series (214, 245, 187) followed by Matthew Stahl (635) and RJ Keene (602).
Brady Davis led Oregon in the second match with a 650 series (189, 226, 235) followed by Surmo (637) and Keene (613).
Girls bowling
Rock Island Invitational: At Rock Island, Sterling finished fourth in a 14-team field behind Harlem, Hononegah and Lockport with 4,989 pins.
Sarah Doughty tied for ninth place with a 1,125 six-game series. Olivia Barton rolled a 1,032, Loralei Michels bowled a 993, Hailey Conderman totaled 981 and Emily Doss added an 858 for the Golden Warriors.