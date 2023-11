The fourth annual Rock Falls holiday light display opened over the weekend with visitors being treated to a horse-drawn carriage rides through Centennial Park. The display will be open on weekends to vehicle traffic until Dec. 23.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Visitors wait to ride horse drawn carriages Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 through the holiday light display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. The lighted display officially opened on Nov. 24 and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 23. (Alex T. Paschal)