Dixon’s Project Rock focus of upcoming open house

DIXON – City officials will host an open house Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, to familiarize residents with Dixon’s Project Rock.

Project Rock includes plans to construct a pedestrian bridge over the Rock River on the old Illinois Central Railroad piers, adding 2.8 miles of multi-use path and other improvements. The city is partnering with the Dixon Park District on work that will be done on the north side of the Rock River.

City Public Works Director Matt Heckman told the Dixon City Council last week that the open house will be from 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dixon City Hall and will be a format in which those attending will be able to see informational boards about the planned work. City staff and consultants will be on site to answer questions.

“It’s designed to be just a free flow of information where anybody can come ask any question that’s on their mind,” Heckman said.

Project Rock is the fourth phase of Dixon’s riverfront redevelopment plan. Dixon won a $12 million federal transportation grant in 2021 to build the pedestrian bridge across the Rock River and add more trail.