Sterling boys basketball rolls past Rochelle: SVM area roundup for Friday, Nov. 24

Boys basketball
Strombom Tournament
Sterling 73, Rochelle 54: At Sycamore, the Golden Warriors defeated the Hubs with a balanced offensive attack on Friday.
Nico Battaglia led Sterling with 19 points, Carter Chance and Andre Klaver scored 14 points each, Lucas Austin scored 12 points and Kaedon Phillips added seven points.
Eli Luxton paced Rochelle with 21 points.
Geneseo Tournament
Rock Falls splits doubleheader: At Geneseo, the Rockets beat Geneseo 53-29 and lost 47-45 to Rockridge.
Against Geneseo, Aydan Goff led Rock Falls with 15 points and Ryken Howard added 11 points.
Against Rockridge, Kuitim Heald paced Rock Falls with 18 points and Howard chipped in nine points.
Kewanee 62, Erie-Prophetstown 33: At Geneseo, the Boilermakers built a 38-15 halftime lead and cruised to a win over the Panthers.
Erie-Prophetstown was led by Jeremiah Kochevar with 11 points, Ethan Lavine with seven points and Connor Keegan with five points.
Brady Clark paced Kewanee with 22 points.
Oregon Tournament
South Beloit 58, Milledgeville 31: At Oregon, the Sobos pulled away from the Missiles with a 25-6 third-quarter run.
Milledgeville was led by Micah Toms-Smith and Connor Nye with 11 points apiece.
Ross Robertson led South Beloit with 21 points.
Morrison 52, Jefferson JV 44: At Oregon, the Mustangs rallied to a comeback win over the J-Hawks with a 28-18 second-half scoring run.
Morrison was led by Brenden Martin and Carson Strating with 11 points each. Cooper Bush added eight points for the Mustangs.
AFC Thanksgiving Tournament
Durand 71, Amboy 37: At Ashton, the Bulldogs rolled to a 43-24 halftime lead en route to a decisive win over the Clippers.
Amboy was led by Casen Tailor with 15 points and Eddie Jones with 11 points.
Orion Tip Off Tournament
Fulton 68, Thornridge 52: At Orion, Baylen Damhoff and Jimmy Crimmins combined for 43 points to lead the Steamers past the Falcons.
Damhoff scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. Crimmins contributed 17 points and Brady Read added seven points for Fulton.
Boys bowling
NIBPAF Preseason Tournament: At Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Dixon placed sixth out of 13 teams with 4,858 pins.
Junior Clark Bonnewell led the Dukes with a 1,061 five-game series (10th overall) and 263 high game (sixth-highest overall). Freshman Aaron Fitzanko followed with a 1,021 series (19th overall), including a personal-best game of 257.