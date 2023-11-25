Snow expected in Sauk Valley this weekend

A winter weather advisory will go into effect early Sunday morning for northwest Illinois and north central Illinois, with snow expected to begin falling around midnight.

Snow totals around 1-3 inches are expected, with some pockets of heavier snow where amounts may be greater than 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow will begin across southern and east central Iowa later Saturday evening, and will spread north into the area just before midnight. Snow will continue through Sunday morning before tapering off by early afternoon.

While snow totals will be on the lower end, cold temps, it being the first snow and more folks traveling prompted the advisory, according to the NWS.

Given the cold temperatures expected during the morning, conditions will become slippery quickly on any untreated roads or sidewalks. Also, use extra caution with the busier travel times and it being the first accumulating snow of the season.

Road condition updates are available at gettingaroundilllinois.com.