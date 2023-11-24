November 24, 2023
Sauk Valley Media boys wrestling preview: Five to watch

By Jeff Newton
Dixon's Ayden Rowley (left) wrestles Amboy's Landon Blanton for the 113-pound championship at the 1A Polo Wrestling Regional held at Eastland High School in Lanark on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Dixon's Ayden Rowley (left) wrestles Amboy's Landon Blanton for the 113-pound championship at the Class 1A Polo Regional last season. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Wyatt Goosens, jr., Erie-Prophetstown

From 120 to 144, that’s the weight class jump for Goosens this winter and that’s big trouble for everyone else. Goosens won 42 matches last year and will be a contender to make state in the heavier class.

Brady Grennan, sr., Newman Central Catholic

Much like his teammate, Grennan is a returning medalist from Class 1A a year ago placing fifth at 126. All four wrestlers that finished ahead of Grennan in the 126 weight class in 1A return.

Josiah Perez, so., Polo

Moving up to Class 2A? No problem for Perez. One of the top 106 returning wrestlers from 1A a year ago is ready to contend at the bigger class.

Ayden Rowley, jr., Dixon

A state qualifier a year ago for the Dukes, Rowley looks to go one step further and take home a medal. He qualified at 113 but could end up wrestling at a higher weight class this winter.

Carter Rude, sr., Newman Central Catholic

The top returning medalist in the area from last year returns at 138 to bring chaos to his opponents. Rude finished second at state to Mason Tieffel of Benton, who also returns this season. Rude won 49 matches last season

