Sauk Valley Media boys wrestling preview: Five to watch

Wyatt Goosens, jr., Erie-Prophetstown
From 120 to 144, that’s the weight class jump for Goosens this winter and that’s big trouble for everyone else. Goosens won 42 matches last year and will be a contender to make state in the heavier class.
Brady Grennan, sr., Newman Central Catholic
Much like his teammate, Grennan is a returning medalist from Class 1A a year ago placing fifth at 126. All four wrestlers that finished ahead of Grennan in the 126 weight class in 1A return.
Josiah Perez, so., Polo
Moving up to Class 2A? No problem for Perez. One of the top 106 returning wrestlers from 1A a year ago is ready to contend at the bigger class.
Ayden Rowley, jr., Dixon
A state qualifier a year ago for the Dukes, Rowley looks to go one step further and take home a medal. He qualified at 113 but could end up wrestling at a higher weight class this winter.
Carter Rude, sr., Newman Central Catholic
The top returning medalist in the area from last year returns at 138 to bring chaos to his opponents. Rude finished second at state to Mason Tieffel of Benton, who also returns this season. Rude won 49 matches last season