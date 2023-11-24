2023-24 Sauk Valley Media boys wrestling team preview capsules

Amboy
Coach: Brent Montavon
Top returners: 113 – Landon Blanton, so.; 120 – Chase Montavon, so.; 138 – Josh McKendry, jr.; 152 – Lucas Blanton, sr.; 160 – Austin Heath, sr.; 220 – Kyle Beckham, jr.; 132 - Tyler Higgens, jr.; 150 - Birgen Tucker, so.; 215 - Landon Roath, so.
Key newcomers: 106 – Ty Florschuetz, fr.; 144 - Caiden Heath, fr.; 138 - Jose Lopez, fr.; 215 - Evan Flanigan, fr.; 215 - Carter Phelps, fr. 113 - Chase Higgens, fr.
Worth noting: To say the Clippers will be young is to not ignore the six freshman that Amboy welcomes this fall. Landon Blanton qualified for state at 113 and will wrestle up this year at 120. McKendry had a big season winning more than 30 matches last year. Lucas Blanton and Chase Montavon look to add leadership.
Dixon
Coach: Micah Hey
Top returners: 106 – Jacob Renkes, sr.; 113 – Ayden Rowley, jr.; 120 – Gavin Kramer, jr.; 126 – James Simpson jr.; 132 – Jayden Weigman, jr.; 138 – Cade Hey, sr.; 152 – Konner Koehler, jr.; 160 – Jayce Kastner sr.; 170 – Steven Kitzman, sr.; 220 – Alex Rueben, so.
Key newcomers: 106 - Jack Ragan, fr.
Worth noting: Plenty to note for this years Dukes. Rowley was a state qualifier last year and though his weight class may change as many of the returners, coach Micah Hey noted that this is a good group returning. Ragan is a freshman to watch in the area this winter and seniors Austin Hey, Kastner and Kitzman will look to lead Dixon to a fifth straight Big Northern Conference title. Plenty to like in the junior class as well. Kramer, Simpson and Weigman will lead the way as will Koehler and Renkes.
Erie-Prophetstown
Coach: Derick Cox
Top returners: 113 – Connor Johnson, jr.;120 – Wyatt Goossens, jr.; 138 – Aidan Jepson, jr.; 160 – Jordae Crow, so.; 182 – Luke Otten, sr.; 285 – Jeffrey Chastain, jr. 126 - Sam Kilker, sr. 150 - Dante Pels, jr.; 220 - Bryce Folsom, sr.; 157 - Victor Bonnell, sr.; 106 - Jaelin Hawkins, so.
Key newcomers: 285 - Caleb Reymer, fr.; 138 - Tristan Hovey fr.; 138- Braedon Morrell, fr.
Worth noting: The real winner of the 2022-23 season for the Panthers, was the injured list. A number of key performers that missed portions of last year return including Kilker, Gibson and Morrell. Goosens was a top wrestler last season at 120 and bulked up to 144. One to watch for sure. Jepson is another solid wrestler for the Panthers in a very deep group. Cox comes to E-P after a very successful two-decade plus run at Rock Falls. Reymer and Hovey were medalists last year at the IESA state meet and should be immediate contributors. Look for E-P to contend for a team berth at state this year.
Fulton
Coach: Russ McCallister
Top returners: 106 – Aaron Stallings, so. 152 – Skylier Crooks, jr.; 160 – Jeff Kane, so.; 182 – Mason Resop, Jr.; 195 – Daniel Holman, jr.
Worth noting: Graduation struck hard to the Steamers as they bid farewell to two state qualifiers. Plenty of talent is left in the cupboard with Crooks as one of the top returners. Fulton looks to compete with the likes of Lena-Winslow and Dakota in the always tough Northwest Upstate Illini conference.
Morrison
Coach: Tom Drosopoulos
Top returners: 120 – Levin Milder, so.; 126 – Carson White, so.; 132 – Camden Pruis, sr.; 138 – Zach Milder, Jr.; 152 – Brady Anderson, so.; 170 – Sam Williams, so.; 182 – Gavin Arians, so.; 220 – Evan McDonnell, sr.; 285 – Cameron McDonnell, sr.; 120 - Warren Riffle, sr.; 144 - Levin Milder, so.; 144 - Ryan Peppers, so.
Key newcomers: 120 - Patrick Schaefer, fr.; 126 - Kamden White, fr.; 1398 - Wyatt Hutson, fr.; 150 - Corwin Hagerman, fr..
Worth noting: It’s always a good sign when a coach boasts about how much he likes his roster and Drosopoulos really likes this group of Mustangs. “All of our wrestlers work hard and are looking forward to a fun and successful season,” Drosopoulos said. Pruis and Anderson are returning sectional qualifiers. Eight freshmen and three sophomore newcomers make for a roster that has great depth and talent. The Mustangs look to challenge for the top of the Three Rivers Conference in their final season before they move to the NUIC.
Newman Central Catholic
Coach: Brian Bahrs
Top returners: 120 – Briar Ivey, jr.; 126 – Brady Grennan, sr.; 132 – Collin Messer, sr.; 138 – Carter Rude, sr.; 145 - Daniel Kelly, jr.; 152 – Liam Schmall, sr.; 160 – Leo Francis, so.; 195 – Jacob Newberry, jr.
Worth noting: Two of the top wrestlers in Class 1A return for the Comets this season in Grennan and Rude. Rude was a runner-up at 138 and Grennan finished fifth overall. Good depth exists with Ivey, Kelly, and Newberry and seniors to lead the way in Messer and Schmall.
Oregon
Coach: Justin Lahman
Top returners: 106 – Owen Wynn, so.; 113 – Jackson Messenger, so.; 120 – Preston LaBay, jr.; 126 – Colton Flaharty, so.; 132 – Ethan Mowry, jr.; 160 – Anthony Bauer, sr.; 182 – Landyn Windham, jr.;195 – Quentin Berry, sr.
Worth noting: Bauer is a returning sectional qualifier for the Hawks. Graduation did take its toll so plenty of opportunities for the young depth to step up. Messenger is solid one to watch for a sectional push. Berry and Windham will provide great leadership for Oregon.
Polo
Coach: Connor Eubanks
Top returners: 106 – Josiah Perez, so.; 120 – Wyatt Meiners, sr.; 126 – Lucas Nelson, jr.; 138 – Chase Bremmer, sr.; 145 – Kainyn McCarren, sr.; 152 – D’Angelo Fernandez, sr.
Key newcomers: 132 - Robert Harazin, fr.; 138 - Brecken Hayden, fr,; 138 - Connor Vallejo, fr.; 138 - Phineas Mullen fr.; 150 - Dylan Reimer, fr.; 170 - Brody Simons, fr.; 190 - Keagam Bonnell, fr.
Worth noting: The Marcos will see a new challenge this year as they are moving to Class 2A, The good news is, they are well-equipped for the jump. Perez is a returning state qualifier and one to watch this season. A very strong group of freshmen will provide great depth. Look for Nelson and Bremmer to step up and push for a sectional spot and maybe more.
Rock Falls
Coach: Chad Williamson
Top returners: 106 – Josiah Tarbill so.; 126 – Adan Oquendo, so.; 132 – Logan Williamson, jr.; 145 – Korbin Oligney, jr.; 170 – Emmanual Jamison, jr.; 195 – Pablo Cid, so.; 285 - Jacob Hosler, jr. ; 144 - Zach Morris, jr.; 144 - Ryan Hannan, so.; 144 - Alejandro Espinoza, so.; 157 - Cornelius Tate, so.; 175 - Broxyn Surratt, so.; 120 - Preston Armstrong, jr.; 126 - Logan Thome, so.; 138 - Esai Sanchez, jr.; 126 = Aaron Parker, sr.
Key newcomers: 106 - Scottie Hampton, fr.: 144 - Zach Morris, fr.; 144 - Kolton Stombaugh, fr.; 157 - Trail Stonich fr.; 285 - Jahkai Jones fr.; 126 - Tucker Ullrich, fr.
Worth noting: The trajectory for the Rockets is pointing up. A young group that Williamson thinks will be peaking at the end of the year. “You should expect to see unknown Rocket wrestlers by the end of the season,” Williamson said. Tarbill qualified for sectionals last season at 106 and he should lead the way again. Jamison and Hosler will also be ones to lead the young group as both placed at regionals with Hosler qualifying for sectionals.
Sterling
Coach: Nolan Baker
Top returners: 106 – Cael Lyons, so.; 113 – Zyan Westbrook, jr.; 120 – Landon Heckman, so. ;132 – Landon Kenney, jr.; 138 – Dylan Ottens, sr.; 145 – Austin Clemens, jr.; 152 – Tatum Allen. jr.; 170 – Gage Tate, sr.
Worth noting: The always rugged Western Big Six is a challenge in and of itself for the Golden Warriors. Graduation losses will add to that challenge. The cupboard isn’t bare in the slightest Ottens and Clemens are sectional qualifiers and Kenney is right on the cusp of a spot too. Some good young depth will push the Golden Warriors to the next level this winter.
West Carroll
Coach: Jeff McIntyre
Top returners: 106 – Connor Knop, so.; 126 – Noah Rannow. jr.; 132 – Jonner Smith, so. ; 152 – Christian Mitchell, so.; 160 – Cole Herrell. so.; 220 – Logan Thulen, jr.; 285 – Durlin Richardson, sr.
Worth noting: Knop came within one win of qualifying for state last year for the Thunder at 106. He is one to watch this year in his second season. Smith and Rannow finished top four at regionals and should push for sectional spots this winter.