Sterling, Newman boys basketball win season openers: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 22

Boys basketball
Strombom Tournament
Sterling 84, Belvidere 69: At Sycamore, the Golden Warriors built a 43-32 halftime lead en route to a season-opening win over the Bucs on Wednesday.
Sterling’s Lucas Austin led the way with 28 points, while Andre Klaver scored 23 points, Maddux Osborn scored 13 points, and Nico Battaglia added 10.
Austin became the 11th Golden Warriors boys basketball player to reach 1,000 career points.
Jason Dean and Dom Alvarado paced Belvidere with 26 and 19 points, respectively.
Geneseo Tournament
Rock Falls 75, Erie-Prophetstown 27: At Geneseo, the Rockets streamrolled the Panthers for a season-opening win.
Rock Falls was led by Kuitim Heald with 26 points, Aydan Goff with 14 points and Ryken Howard with 11 points. Heald made a game-high five 3-pointers.
Erie-Prophetstown was led by Connor Keegan with 12 points and Ethan Lavine with 11 points.
Oregon Tournament
Newman 56, Genoa-Kingston 42: At Oregon, the Comets jumped out to 16-6 first-quarter lead and never let up in a win over the Cogs.
Newman was led by Lucas Simpson with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. Isaiah Williams and Dax Snyder chipped in six points apiece, and Sammy Francque and Garret Matznick totaled five points each for the Comets.
Hayden Hodgson led Genoa-Kingston with 15 points.
Oregon 79, Harvard 46: At Oregon, the Hawks knocked down a dozen 3-pointers in a 23-point win over the Hornets.
Oregon was led by Benny Olalde with 19 points, Avery Lewis with 11 points, and Cooper Johnson and Nole Campos with 10 points apiece. Olade made a game-high five 3-pointers.
Adam Cooke and DeAndre Keller paced Harvard with 18 points each.