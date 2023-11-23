Dixon’s Small Business Saturday encourages residents to ‘shop local’

DIXON – Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman is encouraging the nation to shop, dine and entertain at local small businesses in celebration of Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of our neighborhoods, powering local economies and strengthening communities,” Guzman said in a news release. “The SBA encourages everyone to be a part of the nationwide movement that spotlights our small-business owners, drives holiday shopping locally and celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship. Together, we can make a difference for the vital small businesses that make our neighborhoods thrive.”

Locally, Discover Dixon will incentivize shoppers to keep their spending local this holiday shopping season. On Nov. 25, for every $25 you spend locally, you can enter to win one of several prizes.

Prizes include $500 in cash and various gift baskets valued at between $50 and $250 donated by participating businesses. All participating businesses are now listed at shopsmalldixon.com.

Dixon’s Shop Small Saturday promotion is sponsored by Chris Hammitt State Farm.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially co-sponsored by the SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local small businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy and enhance neighborhoods nationwide.

According to American Express, the projected total reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year hit a record high at an estimated $17.9 billion, and 72% of shoppers strongly agree they will continue to shop small throughout the holiday season because of the influence it has on their local community.