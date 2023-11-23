Morrison hospital: Patient data possibly compromised

MORRISON – Morrison Community Hospital’s current and former patients’ personal information may have been compromised, warned hospital officials Thursday.

In a news release issued Thursday morning by the law firm Lewis Brisbois on behalf of the hospital, the notice is intended to alert potentially impacted individuals, tell them about steps the hospital is taking in response, and provide details about resources available to assist and protect individuals.

On Sept. 24, the hospital experienced a network security incident that involved an unauthorized party gaining access to its network environment, according to a news release.

“Upon detecting the incident, we immediately shut off all access to the network and engaged a specialized third-party forensic incident response firm to assist with securing the network environment and investigating the extent of unauthorized activity. MCH’s network has been secured,” the release said.

The hospital is providing written notice to all impacted individuals. Hospital officials said there is no reason to believe that any individual’s information has been misused as a result of the event.

“As of this writing, MCH has not received any reports of misuse of information and/or related identity theft since the date the incident was discovered,” the release said.

The release says the information potentially exposed to an unauthorized third party includes first and last name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, medical record number, health insurance policy number and information about medical history, mental or physical condition, or medical diagnosis or treatment. The types of information affected were different for each individual, and not every individual had all the above listed types of information exposed, the release said.

Hospital officials said that upon detecting the incident, their response included conducting an investigation with the assistance of IT specialists and confirming the security of the network environment.

“We have also reviewed and enhanced our technical safeguards to prevent a similar incident,” the release said. “The notification letter to the potentially impacted individuals includes steps that they can take to protect their information. In order to address any concerns and mitigate any exposure or risk of harm following this incident, MCH has arranged for complimentary credit monitoring services and identity theft protection services to all potentially impacted individuals at no cost to them for a period of twelve months.”

MCH recommends that individuals enroll in the services provided and follow the recommendations contained within the notification letter to ensure their information is protected.

For more information

For individuals seeking more information or questions about this incident, call 1-844-881-3407, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays.

In addition, individuals may visit MCH’s website for more information at www.morrisonhospital.com.

“Thank you for entrusting MCH with your healthcare needs,” the release said. “We value the security of the personal data that we maintain, and understand the frustration, concern, and inconvenience that this incident may have caused. We look forward to continuing to provide high quality care to you, your family, and the Morrison community.”