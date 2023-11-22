Oregon wrestling tops Ottawa Marquette: SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 21

Girls basketball
Dixon 41, Annawan 35: At Annawan, the Duchesses defeated the Braves in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Leaders for Dixon were Hallie Williamson with 15 points and eight rebounds, Addy Lohse with nine points, and Reese Dambman with six points and four assists. Katie Drew and Ahmyrie McGowan added four points apiece for the Duchesses; Drew dished five assists and McGowan pulled down eight rebounds.
Oregon 44, Mendota 36: At Mendota, the Hawks defeated the Trojans in a nonconference game.
Leaders for Oregon were Aniyah Sarver and Alease McLain with 12 points each and Teagan Champley with eight points.
Riverdale 67, Bureau Valley 41: At Riverdale, the Rams jumped out to 21-8 first-quarter lead and kept their foot on the pedal in a win over the Storm.
Leaders for Bureau Valley were Kate Salisbury with 13 points and Taylor Neuhalfen with seven rebounds.
West Carroll 51, Milledgeville 45: At Milledgeville, the Thunder rallied with a 29-21 second-half scoring run to top the Missiles.
Leaders for West Carroll were Emma Randecker with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Karissa Andrews with 10 points and Aubrey Wurster with eight points. Mandy Myers compiled six points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Domynique Lego added six points, six assists and three steals for the Thunder.
South Beloit Tournament
Ashton-Franklin Center 69, Elgin Academy 6: At South Beloit, the Raiders built a 38-4 halftime lead on their way to a blowout win over the Hilltoppers.
Leaders for Ashton-Franklin Center were Taylor Jahn with 10 points, Alexis Schwarz with nine points, and Cameryn Winterland and Natalee VanNatta with eight points apiece.
Warren Tournament
Morrison 45, Warren 41: At Warren, the Mustangs fended off the Warriors.
Leaders for Morrison were Camryn Veltrop with 19 points, Jordan Eads with 13 points and Emery Brewer with six points.
Forreston Tournament
Stillman Valley 57, Eastland 50: At Forreston, the Cougars fell to the Cardinals to finish third in a six-team field.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Olivia Klinefelter with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, and Lily Mullen with 11 points and four assists.
Carroll was selected to the all-tournament team.
Stockton 49, Forreston 28: At Forreston, the Blackhawks rolled over the Cardinals.
Ericka Alexander led Forreston with 10 points.
Boys basketball
Orion Tournament
Fulton 43, Ridgewood 38: At Orion, the Steamers built a 26-15 halftime lead and fended off the Spartans.
Leaders for Fulton were Baylen Damhoff with 23 points, Dom Kramer with seven points and Jimmy Crimmins with six points.
AFC Thanksgiving Tournament
Hiawatha 49, Amboy 45: At Ashton, the Hawks expanded a 20-19 halftime lead to top the Clippers.
Leaders for Amboy were Caisen Tailor with 21 points and Eddie Jones and Troy Anderson with eight points apiece.
Wrestling
Oregon 48, Ottawa Marquette 33: At Oregon, the Hawks won four contested matches and picked up four forfeit wins to defeat the Crusaders.
Jakobi Donegan (150), Anthony Bauer (165), Zander VandeSand (190) and Briggs Sellers (285) each won by pin for Oregon.
Boys bowling
Geneseo 3,255, Sterling 2,608: At Geneseo, the Golden Warriors lost to the Maple Leafs by 647 pins.
Sterling was led by Brenden Stanley with a 475 series followed by Preston Near’s 450, Bryce Kooy’s 448, Phelix Cervantez’s 419, David Oelrichs’ 412 and Connor Jagitsch’s 404.
Landon Pruett paced Geneseo with a 652 series (164, 255, 233).