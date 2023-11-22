Illinois Department of Revenue offers online shopping safety tips as Black Friday arrives

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding Illinois taxpayers to remain watchful against potential online threats while conducting Black Friday and other holiday shopping this year.

“IDOR, members of the Internal Revenue Service, and other state tax administrators all work together to safeguard taxpayers year-round,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “Whether shopping online or browsing social media sites, people can put their personal information at risk to criminals.”

Without proper online safety, thieves can potentially steal personal information. Below are some safety tips to help protect against these attacks: