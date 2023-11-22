Fritts selects clothing company for November business highlight

DIXON — For his November 2023 local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose Midwestern Clothing Company in Rochelle. Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Midwestern Clothing Company because of their appreciation and love of the Rochelle community,” Fritts said. “This family-and-friend-owned business is involved with the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and frequently donates their time and merchandise to local fundraisers and events.”

Midwestern Clothing Company was founded online in 2020 by sisters Haley Brill and Kelsey Kersten, and childhood friend Alyssa Fortson. Since then, they were able to move into a permanent brick-and-mortar storefront in Rochelle.

“They told me how honored and grateful they are for the opportunity to work and be involved in the community they grew up in,” Fritts said. “As someone who is passionate about keeping people and families in rural Illinois, I truly appreciate their dedication to the Rochelle community.”

Midwestern Clothing Company is located at 519 Fourth Ave. in Rochelle and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. To learn more about the business, visit MidwesternClothingCompany.com.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.