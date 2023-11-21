Sterling police still looking for Rock Falls felon wanted on gun charges

STERLING – Police still are on the hunt for a Rock Falls man with a history of weapons charges who police say fired a gun around about 7 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 800 block of East Second Street in Sterling.
Dayton J. Hicks, 28, formerly of Dixon, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and with being a felon in possession of a weapon after two parked cars were struck. No one was injured.
Anyone with information on Hicks, or video surveillance related to the incident, can call the department at 815-632-6600 or the anonymous reward tipline, Whiteside County Crimestoppers, at 815-825-7867. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Hicks now has five felony cased pending in Whiteside County Court.
He was charged Nov. 7 with aggravated battery. According to the charging document, he hit a man at a gas station in the shoulder with a brick on Sept. 12. He faces two to five years in prison if convicted.
He also was arrested in early December after a five-hour armed standoff with police in Yeowardsville in rural Rock Falls, but was not charged right away. He instead was held on charges filed July 25, 2022, accusing him of shooting at a Rock Falls man that July 5. He is charged in that case with being a felon in possession of a firearm, punishable by two to 10 years in prison, reckless discharge of firearm, punishable by one to three years, and misdemeanor aggravated assault.
He later was charged with three felonies in the standoff: aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and misdemeanor battery. He faces two to five years for the felony battery, and one to three years and two to 10 years, respectively, for the weapons charges.
Finally, Hicks was charged Aug. 18 with possession of fewer than 15 grams of cocaine, punishable by one to three years in prison, and illegal possession of adult use cannabis, a misdemeanor.
He was arrested Oct. 2, and freed under the terms of the Pretrial Fairness Act.
He also has three felony convictions in Whiteside County:
On Oct. 27, 2021, he was convicted of aggravated battery in a public place, a motel, and was given 2 1/2 years of conditional discharge. One count of misdemeanor battery was dismissed.
A petition to revoke his sentence was filed, and he pleaded not guilty Dec. 14, 2022. A hearing in that case, and in the other three pending cases, is set for Dec. 13.
On Jan. 2, 2020, he was convicted of aggravated battery in a public place and sentenced to three years in prison. He bludgeoned a man in the head and stole his cellphone.
One count of aggravated robbery using or indicating a weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon were dismissed per a plea agreement.
On June 28, 2018, Hicks was sentenced to four years’ probation for possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, carrying a firearm in a bar and the sale or use of a blackjack near a protected area, all felonies, were dismissed.