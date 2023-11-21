Oregon boys basketball tops Rockford Christian Life: SVM area roundup for Monday, Nov. 20

Boys basketball
Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament
Oregon 56, Rockford Christian Life 53: At Oregon, the Hawks outscored the Eagles 33-30 in the second half to win a pool play game on Monday.
Noah Johnson led Oregon with 14 points, Keaton Salsbury and Kade Girton scored nine points each, and Jameson Caposey added eight points.
Rockford Christian 86, Morrison 68: At Oregon, the Royal Lions built a 41-27 halftime lead and held off the Mustangs.
Morrison was led by Carson Strating with 18 points, Chase Newman with 14 points, Dawson Hepner with 12 points and Cooper Bush with nine points.
North Boone 42, Milledgeville 39: At Oregon, the Missiles fell behind the Vikings 19-14 at halftime and couldn’t recover.
Milledgeville was led by Connor Nye with 17 points, Konner Johnson with eight points and Karter Livengood with seven points.
Chris Doetch paced North Boone with 19 points.
AFC Thanksgiving Tournament
Indian Creek 62, Amboy 34: At Ashton, the Clippers lost to the Timberwolves by 28 points.
Eddie Jones paced Amboy with 11 points, while Joel Billhorn added seven points.
Girls basketball
Morrison 53, East Dubuque 52: At Warren, the Fillies edged the Warriors in a tournament game.
Morrison was led by Camryn Veltrop with 27 points, Jordan Eads with 11 points and Kaylee Pruis with nine points.
Mia Wilwert led East Dubuque with 16 points.
Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament
Eastland 54, Forreston 23: At Forreston, the Cougars built a 34-11 halftime lead en route to a 31-point win over the Cardinals.
Leaders for Eastland were Lily Mullen with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists, Trixie Carroll with 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists, and Olivia Klinefelter with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Leaders for Forreston were Jenna Greenfield with seven points and Ericka Alexander with four points.
Saturday’s late results
Men’s college basketball
Sauk Valley C.C. 88, Truman 68: At Truman, the Skyhawks improved to 4-0 with a 20-point win over the Falcons on Saturday.
Sophomore center Kabine Kaba compiled 19 points and 19 rebounds, sophomore power forward Petia Dogale supplied 14 points and 12 rebounds, and point guard Sean Burress added 18 points for SVCC.
Boys bowling
Plainfield North Strikefest Invite: At Bowlero Romeoville in Romeoville, Dixon finished 19th out of 44 teams. Junior Clark Bonnewell led the Dukes with a 1,200 series and 247 high game followed by junior Wyatt Miller with 1,104 series and 245 high game. Bonnewell placed 24th out of 170 bowlers to earn a medal.