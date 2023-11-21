Dixon Knights of Columbus offer free Thanksgiving dinner

DIXON – Dixon Knights of Columbus Council No. 690 will serve Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at the Kay Cee Club Hall, 506 W. Third St., Dixon.

A delicious dinner will be available for drive-thru, pick-up only between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Hall or until they run out of food. No reservations are needed.

For traffic control, head north on Madison Avenue from Seventh Street and stay on the right side of the street. There will be volunteers to assist you as you get closer to the hall.

Dinners are limited to six per car. Organizers are asking for your understanding in requesting only the number of dinners you need so they can serve as many people as possible. For safety reasons, please do not get out of your car. Volunteers will take your order and load the dinners for you.

This dinner invitation is being extended to everyone in the Sauk Valley area, free of charge. A goodwill donation will be accepted. If you would like to make a donation, please put it in a sealed envelope and hand it to the volunteer loading your vehicle.