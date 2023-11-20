November 20, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon Public Schools to host Madrigal dinner fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network
Alexis Baker and El Maass appear in this photo for an upcoming Dixon Public Schools Madrigal Dinner Fundraiser.

Alexis Baker and El Maass appear in this photo for an upcoming Dixon Public Schools Madrigal Dinner Fundraiser. (Photo provided by Erin Rogers, Dixon Public Schools)

DIXONDixon Public Schools will host a madrigal dinner fundraiser Thursday, Dec. 21.

Journey back to the Elizabethan era to enjoy a dinner and a show. You will feast on delicious food, see colorful costumes of Olde England and hear songs that are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Adult tickets are $25; tickets for children under 10 are $10.

To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/y2ra43yt. If you have questions, reach out to erogers@dps170.org. You will receive a confirmation email by Dec. 10. Payment will be accepted through Dec. 20 or plan to bring exact cash or a check to the event. Checks can be made to Dixon High School.

DixonDixon Public SchoolsEntertainmentArts
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois