Dixon Public Schools to host Madrigal dinner fundraiser

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools will host a madrigal dinner fundraiser Thursday, Dec. 21.

Journey back to the Elizabethan era to enjoy a dinner and a show. You will feast on delicious food, see colorful costumes of Olde England and hear songs that are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Adult tickets are $25; tickets for children under 10 are $10.

To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/y2ra43yt. If you have questions, reach out to erogers@dps170.org. You will receive a confirmation email by Dec. 10. Payment will be accepted through Dec. 20 or plan to bring exact cash or a check to the event. Checks can be made to Dixon High School.