Pastor’s Corner: Finding ‘morning’ in holiday times of darkness

A homophone is a word that is pronounced the same as another word but differs in meaning.

“Mourning” and “morning” sound the same but have two diametrically different meanings. The difference in the spelling is simply one letter – “u.” If the “u” is removed from the initial homophone, we find the joyous sunrising of a new, fresh day and a greater outlook on what is ahead.

This short article is focused on five keys to assist us in ways of removing the “u” from “mourning” and finding our “morning” during what should be a joyous season but has lost its savor because of the passing of a loved one or loved ones.

The holiday season for those who have experienced the loss of a significant loved one or loved ones can be difficult at best and devastating at worst. Many people experience high points of anxiety even at the consideration of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

What was once the anticipation of all the great expectations of family get-togethers, our favorite songs and gifts being shared and opened has been replaced with despair, tears and a desire to close oneself off from the rest of the world for the next 45 days.

Having dealt with loss personally, along with 36 years of navigating loss with families as a pastor/minister, I have seen the pain that loss can bring, especially during this season.

Through the Bible and prayerful experience, I would like to share five keys to open the door to your journey to take the “u” out of “mourning” so you can find joy during this holiday season and for years to come.

1. Give yourself permission. There is biblical strength as you give yourself permission to be weak. “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak (Isaiah 40:29).”

We have been hoodwinked into thinking that we must be strong for others. Jesus said, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” (2 Corinthians 12:9).

2. Don’t forget the reason for the season. Thanksgiving is a time to share and celebrate with others. The Advent/Christmas season is about the coming of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Deliberately choosing to concentrate on those reasons removes us from being primarily focused on what “u” lost.

3. Create the “glue” effect. The person who passed became the glue of the family. It has been said by many, “Our family is not the same since that person left us.”

Never forget that they learned how to become the glue of the family from someone who passed before them. Our energy can be wisely shared by honoring their life and following their “glue” ethic for the family.

4. Be a light for someone else. “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house (Matthew 5:14-15).”

Grief causes us to cover or hide the light that we were blessed with. Volunteering during this season and other times helps us to be a blessing to those less fortunate.

5. Concentrate on their life, not their death. Concentrate on who they were in life, not when they departed.

”I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far; but it is more necessary for you that I remain in the body. Convinced of this, I know that I will remain, and I will continue with all of you for your progress and joy in the faith, so that through my being with you again your boasting in Christ Jesus will abound on account of me. (Philippines 1:23-26).”

Your loved one poured life into you! How you live life going forward is the greatest testimony to their life.

Additional points

Read your Bible based on topics of how you are feeling (i.e., anger, loneliness, sadness, etc.).

Communicate, communicate, communicate! Find someone you can trust to share your feelings and questions with. Therapy works!

Journal your thoughts and feelings (write things down, even if you are the only reader).

Pursue healing. Yes, Jesus can heal you from this!

Be careful of negative confessions.

It is not a sin to keep living. That person(s) shared life and love with you so you can have life and love to share. Share your story – it will help others.

I pray these five keys and other bullet points will assist in removing the “u” from mourning so you can enjoy your morning!