Dixon girls basketball wins Oregon tournament championship: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Nov. 18

Girls basketball
Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament
Dixon wins championship: At Oregon, the Duchesses defeated Rochelle 56-31 in the afternoon semifinal on Saturday. Dixon then beat Pecatonica 43-41 in the evening championship.
Against Rochelle, Hallie Williamson led the Duchesses with 13 points, while Reese Dambman scored nine points and Morgan Hargrave and Nora Fordham chipped in seven points apiece.
Against Pecatonica, Hargrave led the Duchesses with 17 points and five made 3-pointers, Williamson scored nine points and Katie Drew added seven points.
Williamson and Drew were named to the all-tournament team.
Amboy finishes 5th: At Oregon, the Clippers defeated Rockford Christian 65-46 in the fifth-place semifinal, then topped Elgin St. Edward 48-40 in the fifth-place game.
Against the Royal Lions, Elly Jones led Amboy with 18 points, Emily Sachs scored 13 points, Maeve Larson scored 11 points, and Tyrah Vaessen and Addison Pertell each scored nine points.
Against the Green Wave, Jones led Amboy with 14 points, Pertell scored 12 points, Sachs scored 10 points and Vaessen added eight points.
Larson was named to the all-tournament team.
Ashton-Franklin Center earns 7th: At Oregon, the Raiders lost 40-32 to Elgin St. Edward in a fifth-place semifinal, then beat Rockford Christian 45-37 in the seventh-place game.
Against the Green Wave, Brianna Gonnerman led AFC with nine points, Taylor Jahn scored eight points and Reese Polk added six points.
Against the Royal Lions, Gonnerman led AFC with 11 points, Jahn scored 10 points, Polk scored nine points and Alexis Schwarz added eight points.
Jahn was named to the all-tournament team.
Oregon takes 12th: At Oregon, the host Hawks lost 48-25 to Genoa-Kingston in a ninth-place semifinal, then lost 34-28 to West Carroll in the 11th-place game.
Against Genoa-Kingston, Teagan Champley led Oregon with seven points, while Madi Shaffer, Avery Kitzmiller and Aniyah Sarver added four points each.
Against the Thunder, Sarver led Oregon with eight points and Ava Carreno scored seven points.
West Carroll nabs 11th: At Oregon, the Thunder lost 40-20 to Richmond-Burton in a ninth-place semifinal, then beat Oregon 34-28 in the 11th-place game.
Against the Rockets, Avery Mangler led West Carroll with seven points and Emma Randecker added five points.
Against the Hawks, Randecker led West Carroll with 13 points, Aubrey Wurster scored eight points and Caitlyn Stingley added seven points.
Forreston Tournament
Eastland splits Saturday doubleheader: At Forreston, Eastland beat Stockton 37-34 and lost 39-30 to Orangeville.
Against Stockton, Lily Mullen led the Cougars with 18 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Sienna Peterson added six points.
Against Orangeville, Trixie Carroll paced the Cougars with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals, Keni Burkholder supplied eight points and three steals, and Mullen added seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
Princeton Tournament
Bureau Valley secures 4th: At Princeton, the Storm defeated Henry 50-26 in the fourth-place game.
Kate Stoller and Taylor Neuhalfen paced Bureau Valley with 11 points apiece, while Kate Salisbury and Libby Endress added nine points each.