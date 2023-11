For 50 years Dave Herzog has been performing his marionette art. Coming full circle, he performed Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Dixon library.

“From the stage I can see South Central School,” Herzog said at the start of his show. “I saw my first string puppet show there, then just below the stage in the kids library is where I checked out my first book on puppets.” Herzog delivered an hour show, titled “The Pumpkin Patch Review.”