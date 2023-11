Bingo at the Rock Falls American Legion kicked off Hometown Holidays on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The lighting of the Lovelight tree will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, and the kids will have a chance to dodge balls from the Grinch on Saturday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Shandra Strow celebrates a Bingo win Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)