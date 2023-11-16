November 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Sauk Valley girls basketball preview: Five to watch in 2023-24

By Jeff Newton
Amboy's Addison Pertell (12) shoots as AFC's Brianna Gonnerman (23) during Tuesday action against AFC at the 1A Amboy Regional.

Amboy's Addison Pertell shoots as AFC's Brianna Gonnerman defends during the Class 1A Amboy Regional last season. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Here are five girls basketball players to watch during the 2023-24 season in the Sauk Valley area.

Karissa Andrews, sr., West Carroll

In order for the Thunder to have some lightning, they need a spark. Andrews is that spark. Andrews leads the Thunder in scoring and will be relied on for scoring and leadership this winter.

Taylor Jahn, sr., Ashton-Franklin Center

One of the top returning scorers in the area looks to lead the Raiders back to winning ways. Jahn averaged 11.9 points per game last year.

Addison Pertell, jr., Amboy

Any time there is a team that wins a lot of games, there is a point guard leading the way. Pertell looks to lead the Clippers to where they haven’t been before in 2023-24.

Camryn Veltrop, jr., Morrison

Every great team needs a thoroughbred. The Fillies have one in Veltrop.

Hallie Williamson, jr., Dixon

The Duchesses must replace all five starters. What better way to do that then with a dominant forward to lead the way. She already has a double-digit scoring game to start the season.

Girls BasketballPremiumSauk ValleyWest Carroll PrepsDixon PrepsAmboy PrepsMorrison PrepsAshton-Franklin Center Preps