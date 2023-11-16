Morrison Institute of Technology, BEST create IT internship program

MORRISON – Morrison Institute of Technology and BEST Inc. have partnered to develop an information technology internship at the college.

During his time as a Morrison Tech student, Travis Null built and reconfigured a business-critical computer for the college, designed middle school STEM activities using Arduino Micro Controllers and C++ programming for 7th Grade Experience Days and assisted and supported dual enrollment instruction for area high school students.

Business Employment Skills Team is a nonprofit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. Call 815-631-2146 for information.