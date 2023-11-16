November 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Morrison Institute of Technology, BEST create IT internship program

By Shaw Local News Network
Travis Null (center) built and reconfigured a business-critical computer for the Morrison Institute of Technology, designed middle school STEM activities and assisted and supported dual enrollment instruction for area high school students. He is shown with Morrison Tech instructors Robert Anderson (left) and Scott Connelly. (Photo provided by BEST, Inc.)

MORRISON – Morrison Institute of Technology and BEST Inc. have partnered to develop an information technology internship at the college.

During his time as a Morrison Tech student, Travis Null built and reconfigured a business-critical computer for the college, designed middle school STEM activities using Arduino Micro Controllers and C++ programming for 7th Grade Experience Days and assisted and supported dual enrollment instruction for area high school students.

Business Employment Skills Team is a nonprofit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. Call 815-631-2146 for information.

