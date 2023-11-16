Engineering scholarships available for high school students

DIXON – High school seniors looking for ways to help finance their college engineering education can apply for a scholarship available from the Rock River Chapter of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers.

Applications are available now until the application deadline of Jan. 19, 2024. Applications are available from high school guidance counselors at public and private high schools in the Rock River Chapter area, which includes Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties in northwestern Illinois.

Applications for scholarships are judged from national standard test scores, essays, transcripts and extracurricular activities. Scholarships are available only for students attending an accredited engineering program.

In the 2023-24 scholarship cycle, the Rock River Chapter will award at least one scholarship of $1,000. Last year, the chapter awarded nine new scholarships.

Local scholarships are made possible by the Rock River Chapter through its annual scholarship fundraisers. For information, call Rock River Scholarship Chairman Erik Larson at 815-284-3381.