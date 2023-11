DIXON – Dixon American Legion Post 12 is offering a grilled ribeye steak meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. The cost is $25.

Call 815-284-2003 to make reservations. You can eat in or carryout.

On Saturday, the Legion will host bar bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. The Legion is at 1120 W. First St.