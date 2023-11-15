SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 14: Morrison girls basketball beats Polo behind Camryn Veltrop’s 34 points

Girls basketball
Morrison 65, Polo 54: At Polo, Camryn Veltrop scored a career-high 34 points to lead the Fillies past the Lady Marcos.
Also for Morrison, Sarah Weston scored a career-high 15 points and Jordan Eads scored 11 points.
Polo was led by Camrynn Jones with 20 points and Courtney Grobe with 10 points.
Boys bowling
Mendota 3,472, Oregon 3,374: At Mendota, the Hawks lost to the Trojans by 98 pins.
Oregon was led by RJ Keene with a 587 series (197, 215, 175) followed by Brady Davis’ 580, Ethan Smice’s 578, Codey Dunbar’s 555, Matthew Stahl’s 545 (255 high game) and Gavvin Surmo’s 529.
Landon Bauer paced Mendota with a 720 series (182, 258, 280).
College women’s basketball
Sauk Valley C.C. 71, College of DuPage 44: At Dixon, the Skyhawks defeated the Chaparrals for their second win of the season.
Leaders for Sauk were Shelby Veltrop with 18 points, Lindee Poper with 13 points, Harvest Day with 12 points, Ella Govig with nine points and Hadley Lutz with six points.